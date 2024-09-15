Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

Shares of TLGPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 40,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,697. Telstra Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

