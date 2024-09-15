Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Temenos Trading Up 1.4 %
Temenos stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.
Temenos Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.