Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Temenos Trading Up 1.4 %

Temenos stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

Temenos Company Profile

See Also

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

