Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 399 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

HDV stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $119.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

