Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Zeta Global by 891.8% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $6,411,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

