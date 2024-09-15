Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,314,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,584,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $116.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.