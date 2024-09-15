Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

OEF opened at $270.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.47. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

