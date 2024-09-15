Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $411,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.75.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

