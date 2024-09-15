Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

