Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.38% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

IGEB stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

