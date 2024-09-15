Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $216,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.