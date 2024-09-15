Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 267.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,151,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $729.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.