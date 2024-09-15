Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 1,340 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.09. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

