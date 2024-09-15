Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 9,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

