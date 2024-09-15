Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $201.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.29. The stock has a market cap of $949.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $211.89.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.