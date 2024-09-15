Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.42% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 207,186 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 808,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,130,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 765,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 645,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XCEM stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.