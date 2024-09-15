Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $494.40 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $494.40 million and approximately $34.32 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,705,729,767,095 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.