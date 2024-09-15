Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
Terrace Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
