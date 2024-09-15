Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

