Textron (NYSE:TXT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of TXT opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Textron has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

