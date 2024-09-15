The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

SKIN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 846,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 40,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $43,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

