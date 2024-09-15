The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $364.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.22.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

