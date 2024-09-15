The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.49 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

