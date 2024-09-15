The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

