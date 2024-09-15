The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.
