The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 1,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
The GPT Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.
About The GPT Group
GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.
