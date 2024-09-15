The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

