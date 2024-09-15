The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.