The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHW opened at $375.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $378.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.