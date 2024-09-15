The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) is JW Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JW Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Vita Coco accounts for approximately 3.6% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,946.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,272 shares of company stock worth $548,701 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

