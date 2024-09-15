The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

