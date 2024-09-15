The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62,532 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

