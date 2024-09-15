Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BOTT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $28.53.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

