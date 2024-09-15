Thomas A. Barron Sells 3,000 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $582.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

