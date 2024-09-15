Thomas Mckinley Purchases 4,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Mckinley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Thomas Mckinley purchased 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $649.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

