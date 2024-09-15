Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 292,637 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,637 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.48% of Ecovyst worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 221,979 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter worth about $3,581,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,839 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 917,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Ecovyst Stock Up 3.7 %

ECVT opened at $6.68 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $778.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.