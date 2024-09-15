Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 513,342 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 513,342 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $40,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Match Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $44.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

