Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 79,951 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $76,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

