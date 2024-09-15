Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 76,784 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 139,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

