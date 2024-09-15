Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $22.26 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,679 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $129.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $123.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

