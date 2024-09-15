Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,675 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.21% of Koninklijke Philips worth $48,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 492,881 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 421,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 376,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 353,096 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %

PHG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

