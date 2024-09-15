Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 13,543 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.35% of Markel Group worth $72,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Markel Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,557.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,565.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,550.22.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

