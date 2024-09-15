Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 45,921 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,921 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.54% of Altice USA worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 676.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,734 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,914,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 236,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

ATUS opened at $2.17 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $999.46 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

