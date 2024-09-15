Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,010,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $67,263,000. Baxter International makes up 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.39% of Baxter International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

