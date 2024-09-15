Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in August

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THXPF remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. Thor Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

