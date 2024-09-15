THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
