THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on THO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.