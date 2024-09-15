Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 520 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average is $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

