Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $225.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

