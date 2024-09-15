Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $366.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

