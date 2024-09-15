Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $569.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

