Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $242,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 83.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

