Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $222.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average is $229.16. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

